The Whangamata Pool has been refurbished ready for the summer. Photo supplied.

The Whangamata Community pool has undergone a number of upgrades in anticipation of a busy summer season. The pool, which is run by a bunch of enthusiastic volunteers and a pool manager under a service agreement with Thames Coromandel District Council, now boasts eight lanes, with a shallow end for children, and is heated all year round.

Heat pumps were commissioned in May, and have been operating effectively since- providing a consistent water temperature of 27 degrees. Since May, some 4712 swimmers have enjoyed the pool since" said Community Pool Committee member Graeme Smith. The Pool's changing rooms and office have also been "Totally refurbished" according to Graeme.

Graeme said the response to the heating had been well-received: "We have some very happy patrons. Kids having fun, learn to swim programmes, adults exercising, aqua aerobics, and those recovering from injury. Monique (Thomas-Pool manager) has about 40 children booked for swimming lessons with another 18 to confirm"

The pool has plans to attain funding of $35,000 for solar panels on the Northern and Western roofs that provide power to the pool's heat pumps. The committee has also recently been granted $3500 from the Community Board to go towards new pool signage on Port Rd and for some pool inflatables for kids.

Donations come from Whangamata businesses, and poolside signage highlights the altruism of these sponsors and contributors. There is even a new mural by Merel from Birdy design.

The pool now is open all year , and on Saturday afternoons in summer, they have a sausage sizzle from 1 pm.