Whangamata Croquet Club wrapped up their pre-Christmas competition. Photo / Supplied

Monday, December 12 was the last outing for Whangamata Croquet’s twilight players before Christmas.

The competition is sponsored by Reef Refrigeration and Airconditioning, and play will resume on January 16.

Results:

Bridge Buddies (15) v Quizzers (18)

Rumblers (22) v Patrollers (14)

Dare Devils (12) v Bits & Pieces (22)

Cornerstone (20) v Probus (27)