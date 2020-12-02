Whangamata Art Collective arty farty garden party at Opoutere gets nod

A group from last year's Arty Farty Garden Party. Photo / Supplied

Gretha Whyte had always wanted to host an ''arty farty garden party''.

The Opoutere local thought the name would be a cracker for a garden party. She had suggested it to a group she was affiliated with some years ago but it was ''frowned upon''.

The Whangamata Arts Collective members, however, loved the name and they held their first Arty Farty Garden Party last year — which was very successful, Gretha says.

Their second arty farty party is on this weekend.

The venue is Gretha's rolling, bushy 0.2ha property, which has a creek.

Live music and some food will be on offer. Entry is free to ramble through the garden, checking out the artwork while enjoying the peace, the birds and the ambience, Gretha says.

It's also a good opportunity to do some Christmas shopping (cash only).

Throughout the garden will be artworks from 17 arts collective members.

A variety of mediums are on offer including printmaking, fibre work, painting, pottery, ceramics and woodwork.

• The Arty Farty Garden Party at Gretha's Studio and Garden, 315 Opoutere Rd on December 5, 11am – 4pm.