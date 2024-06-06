Unseen footage of Whakaari eruption has been shown in court.

Volcanic unrest continues at Whakaari/White Island.

As of Wednesday, the Volcanic Alert Level remained at Level 2 with moderate to heightened unrest, and the Aviation Colour Code remained Yellow, the latest volcanic activity bulletin published by GeoNet said.

Duty volcanologist Paul Jarvis said no clear eruptive activity had been observed at Whakaari/White Island since May 25.

“We have conducted further gas and observation flights and measured an elevated magmatic gas output.

“Since the most recent observed eruption of Whakaari/White Island on Saturday, May 25, we have been watching the volcano closely. From our web camera in Whakatāne, we have observed typical steam and gas emissions from the island when views are clear,” Jarvis said.

“Additionally, our latest gas and observation flight on Friday, May 31 has confirmed that there has been no further significant eruptive activity.”

Jarvis said vivid white steam and gas continued to be emitted from numerous vents.

An aerial view of Whakaari/White Island on May 24, showing thin, green ash deposits. Photo / GNS Science

“We have not seen any volcanic ash emissions from the active vents or in web camera images. However, we cannot rule out any low-level activity that is not visible during our flights or from the mainland.”

Analysis of data collected during the gas flight on May 31 confirmed the volcano continued to emit elevated levels of magmatic gas compared to observations prior to the eruptions in May.

In particular, emissions of sulphur dioxide (SO2) are at some of the highest levels since measurements began at Whakaari/White Island in 2003.

The measured gas compositions indicated that magma (molten rock) was degassing beneath the volcano.

Jarvis said satellite imagery captured on May 27 showed no significant ground deformation in the crater, indicating that magma was not accumulating in the shallow subsurface.

“Although the Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2, eruptions can still occur with little or no warning,” he said.

“This is particularly the case following the minor eruptions 11 to 12 days ago and the presence of elevated magmatic gas emissions.

“As we have no sensors on the island, we are currently relying on webcams and satellite imagery, complemented with gas and observation flights to assess the volcanic activity.”

Jarvis said further gas and observation flights would be conducted by GNS Science volcanologists over the following days and weeks to maintain a close eye on activity levels.

“The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity.

Whakaari hite Island, photographed on an observation flight on May 24. Photo / GNS Science

“While Volcanic Alert Level 2 is mostly associated with volcanic unrest hazards (including discharge of steam and hot volcanic gases, earthquakes, landslides, and hydrothermal activity), the potential for eruption hazards remains.”

GNS Science’s National Geohazards Monitoring Centre and Volcano Monitoring Group, through the GeoNet programme, would continue to closely monitor Whakaari/White Island for further changes in unrest.

Further information about the Volcanic Alert Levels and what they mean can be found here.

- SunLive