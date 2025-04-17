Anderson said the National Jazz Festival in Tauranga was the longest-running jazz festival in the Southern Hemisphere.
He said it had a proud 62-year history of delivering an Easter Weekend full of live music and experiences.
“I think we can claim the longest in length as well as age now. The extended length of our programme ensures there is something for the visitors to do for a longer period.”
In his Winston Watusi entertainment blog for SunLive, Tauranga musician Derek Jacombs said it was the biggest jazz festival he could remember.
“There’s not a single concert in Baycourt Theatre I wouldn’t highly recommend, depending on your taste. Mine leans towards Adrian Cox’s brilliant clarinet-led New Orleans ragtime or Jess Deacon’s singing, with a side of bebop from Lockie Bennett’s ‘Boplicity’ Quartet, but there is something for everybody.”