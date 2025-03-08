The NZ Army Band plays a concert at the Christchurch Town Hall. Photo / Corporal Sean Spivey/NZDF

NZ Army Band Jazz Showcase

The NZ Army Band, an esteemed and festival-favourite big band, promises an exhilarating and dynamic concert, showcasing its diverse repertoire and exceptional talent. The performance will feature world-class vocalists and soloists whose virtuosity and passion are evident in every piece they perform.

Steely DNA

Steely DNA, an exceptional nine-piece band, offers a remarkable musical experience, faithfully performing the repertoire of American band Steely Dan. These world-class musicians expertly blend jazz, Chicago blues, and soul, capturing the essence of Steely Dan’s distinctive sound.

Steely DNA performing in February 2024. Photo/Supplied.

The musicians in Steely DNZ are Brannigan Kaa - lead vocals, David Henry – guitar, Chris Peirce – sax, Gary Taylor keys/vocals, John McDonalds – keys/vocals, Callum Hazlitt-Black – bass, Andrew Richardson – drums/vocals, Andrea Sanders – vocals/percussion, DeVante Nepia – vocals.

Celebrating Rodger Fox

In 2024, jazz icon Rodger Fox, a respected educator, musical director, and big band leader died.

This festival’s special concert honours him with performances by two big bands.

The event will showcase 50 years of the Rodger Fox Big Band’s music, featuring talented musicians and soloists who worked with him. Expect surprises in true Rodger style, but also the classic Big Band sound he was famous for.

Dr Rodger Fox performing at the Tauranga Jazz Festival in 2016. Photo/ Supplied.

Tauranga National Youth Jazz Competition director Liam Ryan has known Rodger Fox for more than 40 years.

“He was a friend and a colleague. I toured in his bands, recorded with him and he was involved in the National Youth Jazz Competition here in Tauranga in a variety of roles for 40 years.

Fox was a Life Member of the Tauranga Jazz Society.

“The tribute concert which is being assembled for the 2025 National Jazz Festival will be a stunning one-off event involving two separate big bands made up of musicians from both his Wellington and Auckland-based big bands,” Ryan said.

“Rodger worked hard, and he played hard. And he swung like crazy! So, we are all looking forward to hearing his musical family raise the roof in his honour.”

Salute to Swing

Salute to Swing is an afternoon of delightful music in true New Orleans tradition served up by the New Orleans Joymakers accompanied by Australian organist Scott Harrison on Baycourt’s Mighty Wurli.

Scott Harrison performing on the Wurlitzer in the Addison Theatre at the Baycourt Community & Arts Centre in 2023. Photo/Jo Miller.

Be transported to New Orleans as they play classic swing, rags, marches, and Dixieland accompanied by the sparkling sounds and pipes of the Wurli organ.

The New Orleans Joymakers includes Brian Kelly – trumpet, Merv Thomas – trombone, Carlos Palmer – clarinet, Arthur Cummings – piano, Jessie Douglas – banjo, Will Goodinson – double bass, and Bruce King – drums.

More gigs, glitz and jazz will be taking place in Baycourt’s X-Space.

Tickets for the Baycourt Concert Series can be purchased here.