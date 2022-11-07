Western Bay of Plenty district councillors for the 2022-25 triennium. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay's new changemakers have kicked off their three-year term.

Mayor James Denyer, 11 councillors and 20 community board members were officially welcomed into the Western Bay of Plenty of District Council whānau at its inaugural meeting held in council chambers.

After a powerful welcome from mana whenua Ngai Tamarawaho, the 32 community representatives, in front of family and friends, took the oath of office before finalising the frequency of council meetings and chair appointments to committees.

Mayor James Denyer announced John Scrimgeour as deputy mayor, with the fourth term Maketu-Te Puke ward councillor continuing the position he held for the past three years under Mayor Garry Webber.

"Having John continue as deputy mayor provides really important continuity during a period of significant change for our district.

"John is well connected and brings a wealth of experience to the role. So I'm thrilled he has agreed to work alongside me in this role," says Mayor James.

Four new councillors, Rodney Joyce, Tracey Coxhead, Richard Crawford and Andy Wichers, were also officially sworn in.

They join councillors Anne Henry, Allan Sole, Murray Grainger, Margaret Murray-Benge, Don Thwaites, Grant Dally, and John Scrimgeour along with Mayor James.

Mayor James also revealed his council committee structure, putting forward a lineup of committee chairs. He considered experience and personal strengths before making his final recommendations.

Council:

Chairperson James Denyer

Deputy chairperson John Scrimgeour

Annual plan and long-term plan:

Chairperson John Scrimgeour, deputy chairperson Rodney Joyce

Strategy and policy: Chairperson James Denyer and deputy chairperson Richard Crawford

Projects and monitoring:

Chairperson Don Thwaites and deputy chairperson Allan Sole

Audit, risk and finance:

Chairperson Murray Grainger and deputy chairperson Tracey Coxhead

District plan:

Chairperson John Scrimgeour and deputy chairperson Murray Grainger

Community:

Chairperson Margaret Murray-Benge and deputy chairperson Grant Dally

"With four new councillors, we have a good mix of experience and fresh thinking. I look forward to working with them in a collaborative manner to achieve great things for our communities.

"This triennium will be defined by change. Change because I am a new mayor, change because we shall have major legislative reforms to deal with.

"I intend to lead council in navigating these changes to get the best outcomes for us all."