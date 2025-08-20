Advertisement
Western Bay teachers strike over 1% pay rise offer

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
One teacher said the pay offer is not in line with inflation, so is "effectively a pay cut". Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Western Bay of Plenty secondary school teachers gathered today as part of a national strike against a 1% pay rise offer from the Government.

Members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) marched from Red Square in Tauranga’s city centre to a picket line at the Cameron Rd and Elizabeth

