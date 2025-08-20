One teacher said the pay offer is not in line with inflation, so is "effectively a pay cut". Photo / Ayla Yeoman
Western Bay of Plenty secondary school teachers gathered today as part of a national strike against a 1% pay rise offer from the Government.
Members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) marched from Red Square in Tauranga’s city centre to a picket line at the Cameron Rd and ElizabethSt intersection.
Teachers at the march described the pay offer as “unfair”, “appalling”, a “pay cut” and “the worst pay offer in a generation”.
Mount Maunganui College teacher Sam Oldham said he believed about 500 teachers were striking.
“We’re out here because we’ve been given one of the worst pay offers in a generation, and if we want to have a high-quality education system and public schools that are successful and effective, we need a teaching workforce that’s well paid and well respected and well-resourced to do that,” he said.