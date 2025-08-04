Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NCEA overhaul sparks mixed reactions from Bay of Plenty principals

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
5 mins to read

PPTA President Chris Abercrombie talks about the impact of Government's decision to replace NCEA. Video / Herald NOW

The Government’s proposal to abolish NCEA is a “huge backward step” that feels like a return to the 1980s, a Bay of Plenty principal says.

The proposed changes garnered varying levels of enthusiasm among Rotorua and Tauranga principals NZME spoke to after yesterday’s announcement.

The Government with a new national qualifications system, sitting alongside a refreshed curriculum.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save