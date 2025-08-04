“The plan is a huge backward step for education in NZ,” he said.
He argued the Government had poorly understood the complexity of the modern standards-based assessment qualification.
“Their ‘fix it’ attitude will result in the complete demolition of a strengths-based approach to student learning and flexible pathways in a NZ context.
“It feels as though we’re headed back to the 1980s and therefore will potentially lose much of what was positive about our current qualification system.”
He said the current system had flaws – it was poorly understood in the wider community, did not consistently promote excellence in achievement, and had a widening engagement gap especially for vulnerable learners.
However, the new model felt cold, impersonal and at risk of being irrelevant for modern society.
Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton said he felt positive about students only needing two qualifications, but wanted clarity about how University Entrance would be achieved.
“I would like to see University Entrance integrated into the proposed NZ Advanced Certificate of Education (NZACE) at Year 13, to simplify the journey for students and families further.”
Sinton said he was glad to see many positive elements of NCEA would be protected under the new proposal.
“Public opinion has never been entirely behind it [NCEA]. This has resulted in a lack of credibility, which has been unfortunate but understandable at times.”
“It’s like saying here is the outline of the house but you can’t see inside it yet.”
Bay of Plenty National MP Tom Rutherford said the current NCEA system had significant problems, with international ranking showing Kiwi student falling behind in key areas such as literacy and numeracy.
He said the system’s flexibility had led to students choosing easier pathways just to accumulate credits rather than developing critical skills Bay of Plenty industries needed.
Tauranga National MP Sam Uffindell said students could “game NCEA” by patching together credits from random courses and avoiding external examinations.
“Too many students were allowed to slip through the cracks.”
Rotorua National MP Todd McClay said the proposed changes were a sensible step to provide secondary school educators, students and their parents with structure and clarity.
“They will set Rotorua teenagers up with a strong foundation, and provide clearer pathways for future training, employment or study, and the new internationally benchmarked national qualification gives them the means to succeed in a modern global economy.”
The proposal is open for consultation until September before final decisions will be made.