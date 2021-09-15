Western Bay seeks views on recreation facilities and open space

Jubilee Park in Te Puke.



Te Puke and Maketū's open spaces and recreation facilities are under the spotlight.



Western Bay of Plenty District Council is offering residents the chance to help shape the future of recreation and open spaces.

This includes designing a new dog park in Te Puke, the first of its kind in the district.

Responses will assist the council's preparation of a new reserve management plan for the Te Puke-Maketū ward, which includes stretches from Te Puke along the coast to

Ōtamarākau including Pongakawa, Paengaroa and Pukehina.

The reserve management plan is the council's guidebook for recreation and open spaces. It sets out how the council has agreed to develop and manage these spaces over the next 10 years.

Senior recreation planner Katy McGinity says recreation and open spaces hold a lot of value for our communities.

''As our region grows, it's important to make sure these spaces are well planned and looked after."

The review includes big-ticket items such as transforming part of Lawrence Oliver Park in Te Puke into a dog park, and starts the conversation on where Te Puke's new indoor pool should be built. Possibilities include close to schools, in the centre of town or near existing sports grounds.

''The best way for us to get it right is to talk and listen to you. By talking about the future of our reserves now we can put plans in place and make the changes you want to see in your community.

''Feedback will help inform our draft reserve management plan and guide the proposals we present – such as the preferred locations for Te Puke's new indoor pool. These proposals will be shared for everyone to consider early in 2022 before the plan is adopted in June 2022.

"We've created an online hub where you can share your thoughts on the various topics using online maps, polls, digital pinboards and surveys," says Katy. "We want to make it easy and fun for you to share your ideas and thoughts."

Other topics being considered are:

■ Jubilee Park/Jamieson Oval development in Te Puke

■ Reserve development in Maketū and Pukehina

■ Playgrounds

■ Natural and artificial shade

■ Memorial gardens

■ Horse riding

■ Naming of places

Visit the council website to give feedback. Consultation is open until October 11.

Feedback will inform the development of the plan, which will then be released for formal consultation for two months from March 2022.