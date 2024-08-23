Residents have been protesting median barrier installation on SH2 for months.

Further median barrier work will no longer proceed on the remaining two sections of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa, the NZ Transport Agency says.

This follows a review of the scope of the safety improvements project in this area, NZTA board chief executive, Nicole Rosie, said.

Residents who live along SH2 have protested the NZTA’s installation of median barriers on the highway for several months.

Rosie said the board had decided the best way forward for the safety improvement project was to complete the two further roundabouts and wide centrelines – maintaining all right-turning movements on remaining intersections along the corridor – but not to continue with the remainder of the median barrier installation.

“The board recommended the speed limit on this section of SH2 to remain 80km/h. All other improvements will remain,” Rosie said.