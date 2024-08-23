Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Western Bay of Plenty State Highway 2 median barrier work to cease

SunLive
2 mins to read
Residents have been protesting median barrier installation on SH2 for months.

Further median barrier work will no longer proceed on the remaining two sections of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa, the NZ Transport Agency says.

This follows a review of the scope of the safety improvements project in this area, NZTA board chief executive, Nicole Rosie, said.

Residents who live along SH2 have protested the NZTA’s installation of median barriers on the highway for several months.

Rosie said the board had decided the best way forward for the safety improvement project was to complete the two further roundabouts and wide centrelines – maintaining all right-turning movements on remaining intersections along the corridor – but not to continue with the remainder of the median barrier installation.

“The board recommended the speed limit on this section of SH2 to remain 80km/h. All other improvements will remain,” Rosie said.

“This decision addresses the concerns we have heard about local travel impacts and turning access and recognises the unique circumstances of this section of SH2 – specifically that local roads connect to the state highway with no alternate routes and significant distances before turning opportunities.”

Around 15,000 vehicles travelled this section of state highway every day, and this would continue to grow, NZTA said.

“The many competing demands on this section of state highway need to be balanced to ensure this critical corridor remains safe and efficient.”

NZTA estimated the completed project would deliver a 44% reduction in deaths and serious injuries and it would now work through the detail, including cost and timeframes of what this decision meant for the project and when these changes could be implemented.

“We are aware there are a range of views in the community about this issue and that not everyone will be satisfied with the board’s decision, but we ask everyone to show respect for our front-line team as they complete this project,” Rosie said.

The board has determined this approach appropriately balances travel impacts for local journeys and safety for all road users.

- SunLive

