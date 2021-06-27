Western Bay of Plenty Kerbside Collective kicks off this week

Western Bay of Plenty Council deputy CEO and group manager infrastructure services Gary Allis with the new Kerbside Collective bins and trucks. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty Council deputy CEO and group manager infrastructure services Gary Allis with the new Kerbside Collective bins and trucks. Photo / Supplied

The Western Bay of Plenty's fight against the landfill bulge starts this week.

From July 1, residents whose collection day is on a Thursday can begin to put their bins out as part of Western Bay of Plenty District Council's new kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service.

Almost 17,500 eligible households received new rubbish, recycling, glass and food scraps bins, 62,000 in total, before this week's first collections.

Western Bay of Plenty Council deputy chief executive and group manager infrastructure services Gary Allis said Thursday would mark "an important step forward in waste minimisation for the district", making it easier for all households to participate in waste reduction, resulting in less household waste going to landfill.

The new rates-funded service is designed to increase the amount of material diverted from landfill about 60 per cent – or about 1800 tonnes a year.

On average each household district-wide produces about 640kg of waste a year, 380kg of which could be recycled.

Collection days

Only Kaimai and Te Puke residents are to put their bins out on Thursday because this is their scheduled collection day.

The following outlines when residents are to put their bins out in the opening and subsequent weeks of the new service.

Thursday, July 1: Kaimai, Te Puke (part)

Friday, July 2: Te Puke (part), Maketu, Pukehina, Paengaroa, Pongakawa

Monday, July 5: Waihi Beach, Athenree, Bowentown (to Woodlands Rd but not Kauri Point Rd and surrounding roads)

Tuesday, July 6: Katikati, Aongatete (from Kauri Point Rd to Esdaile Rd)

Wednesday, July 7: Ōmokoroa, Te Puna, Minden, Whakamarama (to Wairoa River)

If unsure of a collection day for the new service, residents can find their collection day printed on the side of their red-lid rubbish bin or yellow-lid recycling bin.

Residents will also find their recycling week on these bins. An information brochure and 12-month collection calendar can be found inside their blue glass crate or food scraps bin.

Alternatively, you can download the Antenno app to receive weekly reminders on which bins to put out. It's free to download on your phone from the App Store or Google Play.

Putting your bins out:

Pop your bins out on the kerb by 7am on your collection day. Please ensure the lids are closed and bins or glass crate are not overfilled.

If you're putting out your red-lid rubbish bin make sure a pay-as-you-throw tag is attached by looping it through the two handles.

Once your bins have been emptied, the council encourages users to put the bins back inside their property as soon as they can to help keep streets clean and clear.

If bins were not emptied it either had no PAYT tag attached or it may have incorrect items in it. Use the online item search finder to learn what goes into each bin. A mobile Kerbside Coach will be checking bins to help and educate customers in this regard.

Pre-paid green bags and current bins

If your provider hasn't contacted you about removing their bins you might want to get in touch with them to arrange this.

There will be no green bag collections after June 30. You can dispose of any excess pre-paid green bags, full or empty, at the council's recycling centres during normal opening hours until the end of August.

Cost and pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) tags

The cost of the kerbside recycling services will be charged through an annual targeted rate.

The full-service cost is $149 and households receive mixed recycling, glass and food scraps collections. The partial service cost is $98 for recycling and glass collections, but no food scraps collection. The $3.95 pay per pick-up for general rubbish is additional.

The $3.95 per pick-up for general rubbish is a cost only charged when people attach a pre-paid pay-as-you-throw tag to their red-lid rubbish bin's two handles. This service is available each week.

Pay-as-you-throw tags can now be purchased from the council's library and service centres and other retailers. For a full list go to kerbsidecollective.co.nz/payt

More information at kerbsidecollective.co.nz