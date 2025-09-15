Councillor and mayoral hopeful Don Thwaites wants to sell Western Bay of Plenty District Council's head office if elected. Photo / John Borren
Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. We will publish those stories over the coming days.
Quick bio
Name: Don Thwaites
Age: 63
Resides: Te Puna
Profession: Contractor, orchardist, director, current councillor
Political party affiliations: None
Family: Married with three adult children.
If Don Thwaites iselected Western Bay of Plenty’s mayor, he wants to sell the council’s head office in Tauranga to save the $163,000 rates bill.
“Whether libraries are nice-to-have or an essential, who knows, some would debate it.”
When it came to councils amalgamating, Thwaites said there was a place for Tauranga City Council and Western Bay to share services such as building services and the water infrastructure organisation that would be set up as part of Local Water Done Well.
“I still see a real place for localism.”
There was a strong case for the Western Bay council to stay because the district’s towns and communities had their own aspirations and that could be lost in a bigger organisation, he said.
“I just see staying as Western Bay in the medium to long term as best.”
Thwaites supported Māori wards for councils because central Government had Māori electorates, and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council had included them since 2004.