Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga reverses water services decision, partners with Western Bay of Plenty

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says a multiple council water services organisation is the right decision. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says a multiple council water services organisation is the right decision. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga City Council has backflipped on its decision to go it alone on delivering water services and will partner with its closest neighbour.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale used his casting vote at a meeting on Friday to reverse a previous decision that would have seen the council deliver water services

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save