Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Western Bay mayor surprised by Tauranga’s solo water services plan

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
5 mins to read

In April, Tauranga Mayor and Olympic rower Mahé Drysdale and Western Bay mayor James Denyer teamed up to get people talking about Local Water Done well. Video / Tauranga City Council

In a move that surprised its closest neighbour, Tauranga’s council has decided to go it alone on delivering water services, at least initially.

Tuesday’s decision came minutes after the Western Bay of Plenty District Council voted to pursue a shared service with Tauranga.

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer is “disappointed”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save