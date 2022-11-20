Dan Pollock scored his first Super Saloon success with a feature race win at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / The Write Angle

Dan Pollock scored his first Super Saloon success with a feature race win at Baypark Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / The Write Angle

New contenders and established front runners fought out the feature races at Baypark Speedway's Circuit of Dreams meeting on Saturday night.

A window of fine weather between a heavy early evening shower and late night downpour allowed the third meeting of the season to go ahead with another quick-fire showcase of quality dirt track action.

Former Super Stock racer Dan Pollock showed he's making a smooth transition into the Super Saloon arena and claimed a feature race win on just his second appearance in the class.

Pollock looked at home in his recently acquired Hypermac Mustang and edged out Scott Hayward in a duel for feature race honours with Bodie Abrahamson taking third place.

Dan Corrin posted the fastest lap times in all three races and a second heat win. He had raced to the lead in the feature before a broken rear torsion bar ended his run.

An emerging talent in the sprint car ranks is Huntly driver Syd Ferguson who provided the strongest challenge to former national champions Rodney Wood and Dean Brindle.

Ferguson is a former Modified racer from the Huntly track who has made the move into sprint car racing with an ex-Jamie McDonald car.

He qualified in third spot for the 20-lap feature, made an early move past Brindle to gain second and then survived a moment on two wheels which saw him drop to third.

Wood made a fast start and led the first 14 laps before Brindle made his move to the front. A failing pressure bleeder on his right rear tyre saw Wood finish on a very soft tyre with Ferguson closing quickly and taking the chequered flag alongside Wood.

Brindle said the heavy track conditions, which were a result of rain on Friday night and again just as the meeting was due to start, were a challenge but enjoyable.

"We worked hard all night to free up the car over the bumps. But I enjoyed being up on the wheel and wrestling it," Brindle said.

Three wins from three starts saw Luke McClymont setting the pace for the Six Shooters on their first appearance of the season. Photo /The Write Angle

Tauranga's Luke McClymont continued his impressive start to the season as the Six Shooters made their first appearance of the summer. After two wins from three starts at an early season meeting in Auckland, McClymont went one better with an unbeaten three win scorecard at his home track leading home Boyd Westbury and Laurie Petersen in the feature race.



Also unbeaten with three wins was Kihikihi racer Dion Henderson who topped the Stock Car contest with a clear 8-point advantage over Zadin Slater.



The summer competition moves to the next level of intensity for the upcoming North Island Sprint Car Championship at Baypark Speedway on December 10.