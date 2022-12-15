A slip on the 309 Rd. Photo / Supplied

Two slips are blocking the 309 Rd in the Coromandel as the region tries to dry out following days of rain.

A slip is blocking both sides of the road roughly 13km from Coromandel Town, Thames Coromandel District Council said this morning.

“Our roading contractor Ventia is heading there now to clear. The slip is larger than originally anticipated.

“The road is expected to remain closed for the majority of the day,” the council said via social media.

There is also second slip blocking 309 Rd approximately 1.8km from the Whitianga side.

A Ventia crew is on site.

Old Coach Rd remains closed 1.9km from start of the road due to a large slip.

Most of Aotearoa/New Zealand had some wet weather yesterday. As you can see, it was especially wet in Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.



The Coromandel Range saw one station record 145mm in 24h.https://t.co/sveJsSkWc0 pic.twitter.com/yvhfzaxQU9 — MetService (@MetService) December 15, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is currently listing no state highway road closures in Thames-Coromandel District.

More bad weather is on the way over the next few days, at least, with weather experts forecasting more rain and thunderstorms.

A large high-pressure system lying out east of New Zealand is bringing air from the subtropics over the country.

The MetService says those warm and humid conditions are therefore set to continue throughout the weekend, at least, with no signs of the weather system moving on any time soon.

“Whether you get periods of rain or just a few showers, everywhere is set to see some rainfall,” the weather authority said.

As of late this morning, there are no severe weather warnings or watches in place.

WeatherWatch says a front sliding in out of the Tasman Sea will bring rain into the North Island tomorrow.







