Weather: Thunderstorm watch in place for Bay of Plenty

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening across Bay of Plenty and Taupō.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/hr and hail with diameter in excess of 2cm.

Thunderstorm activity should ease at night.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.

This thunderstorm watch affects people in the following weather forecast districts:

• Waikato

• Waitomo

• Taumarunui

• Bay of Plenty

• Rotorua

• Taupō