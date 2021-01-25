Weather: Sweltering conditions to settle in the Bay of Plenty this week

Bay of Plenty residents are feeling the heat this week.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said "warm and breezy" summer weather was expected in the Bay of Plenty this week but temperatures would drop a little by the weekend.

Temperatures were looking to get up to 29C and 31C in both Tauranga and Rotorua at some points this week.

"Although by no means record-breaking, it'll definitely be warm."

The weather will change on Thursday night as cool southeasterlies usher in cloud to the region ahead of the weekend.

"There will be a "noticeable shift" from the summery feel from earlier in the week," she said.

Kia ora NZ, here are your maximum temperatures today. Warmest in the north and east. Meanwhile, it's cooler in the west and south, especially the South Island with cloud and rain in the southwest. ^PN pic.twitter.com/c5PPm3X44k — MetService (@MetService) January 25, 2021

Today, Rotorua can expect fine and warm weather with a light breeze, the forecasted high is 28C and the low 15C.

Tomorrow, there will be morning cloud then fine with a forecasted high of 28C again and a low of 16C.

In Tauranga today, the weather will be fine and warm with light winds and afternoon sea breezes. The forecasted high is 31C and the low 18C.

Tomorrow temperatures drop a little. Tauranga can expect morning cloudy periods, then fine with light winds and sea breezes. The forecasted high is 27C and the low 18C.