MetService National weather: July 27th - 29th.

Rain with possible thunderstorms are forecast for the region today.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne, between 8am and 8pm.

The rest of the region can expect rain and showers all day with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tomorrow is partly cloudy with a few early showers for Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty, before rain returns for the weekend.

🛰️ 48-hour satellite loop shows the swirling soaker & another one behind it - that's tomorrow's weather 🌧️



32 locations have now had a record or near-record wet July. pic.twitter.com/L4aBa88Jik — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, twenty-four-hour, seven day a week access has been restored to all traffic at the site of the State Highway 35 collapse in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The road has been closed since July 20 following severe cracking and a section of the eastbound lane falling into the Motu River.

Bay of Plenty regional manager maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell, said the temporary single-lane track had held up well to the demands of traffic and recent weather.

"This performance, together with an impressive effort by our contractors, has meant we are now able to provide 24/7 access to all traffic, including over-dimension vehicles with the relevant permits, via the temporary single-lane track from [Wednesday] afternoon," Campbell said.

Contractors will remain on-site 24/7 and the temporary track will be under traffic light control with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

SH2 WAIOEKA GORGE - PLANNED CLOSURE: THU 28 JUL

To effect emergency repairs to an exposed culvert, #SH2 between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki will be CLOSED near Matawai for 2 hours TODAY (Thu 28 July) btwn 10am & 12 midday. Please plan your journey: https://t.co/OqMSY5AG1a ^TP pic.twitter.com/eLihwQve1Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 27, 2022

"State Highway 35 is a really vulnerable part of our network at the moment and safety is the priority, so we will need to continue to re-evaluate access after any significant weather to ensure the road remains safe for use.

"This may mean the road needs to close again at short notice," Campbell said.

SH2 Waioeka Gorge will be closed between 10am and noon today to effect emergency repairs to an exposed culvert.

SH25 between Coromandel and Te Rerenga remains closed due to a large slip.

The highway is expected to remain closed all today with response crews hopeful of opening one lane by this evening, a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.