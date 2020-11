A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Heavy rain is forecast for the region from tomorrow.

MetService said a low was expected to deepen over the Tasman Sea today and approach the North Island late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fronts associated with this low were expected to move east to southeastward over the North Island during late Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rain to parts of the North Island.

Tasman Low A deep low is forecast to develop in the Tasman and affect Aotearoa with possible significant rain and wind impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday. Early indications are that widespread 70+ km/h wind gusts are possible for the upper South Island and much of the North Island. This, plus a wet ground from the rain, increases the odds for wind damage. If you've travel our outdoor plans early-to-mid week, it'd be best to keep tabs on the weather. ~Chris Posted by NIWA Weather on Saturday, November 21, 2020

A heavy rain watch was in place for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne from 3pm Tuesday through to 6am Wednesday.

Rain was expected to turn to showers in the region Wednesday before improving for the end of the week.