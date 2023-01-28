Weather: Heavy rain causes road closures

Motorists have been advised to delay travelling if possible as wild weather continues to hit the region. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence said there are a number of slips around the region’s emergency services and councils and have been busy overnight responding to weather-related events in the region.

It comes as New Zealand’s three biggest weather agencies are predicting another heavy deluge for Auckland and North Island centres, offering little respite to residents still recovering from record rainfall and heavy flooding that left up to four people dead. The new forecasts come after heavy overnight rain in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel led to at least one home in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu being destroyed by a landslide, residents being evacuated and more roads closed. The Waitomo district has joined Auckland in announcing a state of emergency.

In an update, Tauranga City Council said its building inspectors would be visiting the site of the damaged house on Egret Ave this morning.

It also confirmed that the Historic Village would be closed until further notice due to surface flooding.

There have been a number slips, and road washouts, and streams and rivers are high in the region. A heavy rain warning and severe thunderstorm watch are still in place for the Bay of Plenty this morning so more rain is possible.

State highway 29 on the lower Kaimai range is closed, as is SH30 at Lake Rotoma between SH30 and SH34 and many local roads are closed.

“If you must travel, please drive to the conditions, be aware of any damage to roads or slips and allow extra time for detours or for slips to be cleared,” Civil Defence advised.

Meanwhile, the Whakatāne River has hit its first warning level which means its reached its normal channel capacity.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council was expecting it to make second warning level in the early hours of Sunday morning. This means that the river may spill into the channel banks and berm area, but stay within the stopbanked parts of the river scheme.

Roading updates

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has confirmed a number of road closures in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions -

SH3 Te Kuiti, between SH4 and Te Kumi Station Rd - Flooding - Detour in place.

SH29 Kaimai Ramges, between SH28, Te Poi and Omanawa Rd - Slips - Use alternative routes to north (SH2/26) or south (SH5/36).

SH30 Tikitere to Rotoma, between SH33 and SH34 - Slips - Detour via SH2 and SH33

SH37 Hangatiki to Waitomo Caves, between SH3 Rbt and Fullerton Rd - Slip - No detour available.

SH41 Kuratau to Tokaanu, between SH47 and SH32 - Large slip - Detour via SH4 and SH47.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council has confirmed a number of local roads have been affected by the weather.

Wairoa and Crawford Road, Te Puna (near intersection) – underslip covering one lane – sign posted.

Omanawa Road – overslip. Give way installed until further notice

Belk Road (approx. 2km along road) - overslip. Trees cleared but slip remains and will be cleared at a later date

Waitoa Road (near #107). Large tree down blocking one lane. Tree cleared from road.

Kaiate Falls Road (approx. 1km up) - overslip and tree down. Location signed and coned. To be cleared at a later date

Lund Road (approx. 4.4km) – overslip covering one lane. Crew have placed cones. Will be cleared at a later date

Whakamarama Road (approx. 890m from start of road) – overslip. Coned and will be cleared at a later date

No 4 Road, Te Puke - overslip covering lanes. Has been cleared from road and debris will be cleared at a later date

Poripori Road (near Kumikumi Road) – overslip blocking half of road. Crew is assessing. Will be coned and cleared at a later date

Te Puna Station Road – flooding across road. Road checked and traffic management organised to close Te Puna Station Road from SH2 and also Te Puna Road until further notice

Josephine Place, Ōmokoroa. Footpath collapse near cycle path. Has been inspected and temporary fencing has been installed until further investigation carried out by council.

Te Puke Highway (between Bell Road and Welcome Bay Road) – tree down blocking 1.5 lanes.

Papaunahi Road – flooding across road. Signs installed

Brown Road – flooding across road. Inspected and cones placed. Will check location again after water subsides



