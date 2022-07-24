MetService National weather: July 22nd - 26th

A new rainmaker is striking New Zealand with Rotorua and Bay of Plenty firmly in its sights.

Heavy rain and strong gale-force wind warnings are in place for Bay of Plenty, west of Kawerau, between 1pm today and 9am Tuesday.

A similar warning for the Coromandel Peninsula has been place since 10am and remains in place until 6am Tuesday.

It's a wet and windy start to the week across the top of the North Island.



Low pressure drives that rain southwards through the day.



Keep an eye on the latest forecasts and the Severe Weather Warnings at https://t.co/oKYtrol7HA pic.twitter.com/Oc2IYKbtDE — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau, Gisborne and Ruatoria northwards. A strong wind watch is also in place for eastern Waikato, especially near the Kaimai Range.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty spokeswoman Lisa Glass said the Bay of Plenty Regional Council flood teams were keeping a close eye on river levels.

"This predominantly affects rural residents- when the rivers reach certain levels, automatic messages go out to relevant land owners.

An uprooted tree near St Mary's Catholic School in Tauranga this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

"In terms of towns and cities, there is clearly a risk of surface flooding and all the associated issues- roading damage, low-lying areas flooding, as well as landslides and slips.

"So much rain over recent days means there is a risk of this sort of event, along with trees uprooted etc. With the sodden ground it may not take extreme winds to cause trees to fall."

Glass said work on repairing the damaged State Highway 35 road near Motu River was not going to be made easier with more rain.



Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the country over the next 24-36 hours.



Some areas will receive 100-200+ mm of rain, which will lead to increased risk of flooding and slips. pic.twitter.com/qtk22BgtSk — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 24, 2022

"As it stands, Waka Kotahi teams are working on SH35 during the day and then opening it to one lane traffic this evening, but that was going to be weather-dependent so they may decide it's just not prudent."

Tauranga City Council Manager Drainage Services, Radleigh Cairns, said the council was monitoring the weather closely and carrying out all their usual checks for when significant rain was on the radar.

"A heavy rain checklist is made prior to any predicted event and is performed again at the end of the rain event. This is predominantly for inlets and outlets with a history of blocking with debris that is mobilised in a storm".

Thames-Coromandel District Council is warning that the storm is set to be the most intense so far this winter, with the sodden district in line for another 160mm of rain over the next two days.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler urged residents not to take risks with unnecessary travel.

Yet another significant weather system is bearing down on Aotearoa New Zealand. Northern and eastern parts of both Islands will see the largest accumulations, though all of the North Island will see some rain, and most of the South Island too. http://bit.ly/AllWarnings to check out our latest Warnings and Watches, many regions will be impacted. More regions are likely to be added to the Warnings in the coming days, so be sure to keep up to date with your latest forecasts http://bit.ly/metservicenz

^DM Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, July 23, 2022

"Our catchments will struggle to cope resulting in surface flooding, slips, isolation and maybe power outages.

"This event is an ex-tropical front packed with a lot of rain, so get prepared once again at home and work, stock up on essentials and plan for delays, isolation and flooding in low-lying areas."

