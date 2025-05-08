Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Bay of Plenty region through to Saturday morning.

MetService issued the orange warning for Bay of Plenty east of Maketu, including Rotorua, until 6am Saturday.

The agency said the area could expect 100 to 140mm of rain, mainly about the ranges with downpours possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place from 5pm to 11pm Friday.

“An active trough is expected to bring a period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to Bay of Plenty this late afternoon and this evening.