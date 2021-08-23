We know all the locals: Opoutere popular for weekend "daytrippers"

A dotterel chick like this one on a quiet Coromandel beach should be getting fewer human visitors in Level 4 lockdown. Photo / DOC

In the Coromandel's smallest settlements, lockdown breaches are obvious.

Police in Whangamatā had to remind a steady flow of people in level 4 lockdown that the fine weather was not an invitation to take a Sunday drive to the beach or do a recycling drop-off at the local transfer station.

A number of formal warnings were issued as a result, and Police are reminding New Zealanders that at alert level 4, non-essential travel or activity is not permitted.

There are no borders in place and people should remain at their primary place of residence.

One local in the tiny settlement of Opoutere had placed a sign reminding "daytrippers" where they were, saying with a permanent population of between 40 and 70, it was obvious who was coming in from out of town.

It read: "Is this the gas station? Chemist? Or supermarket? No, so if you don't live here **** off."

The author said he'd watched multiple cars come and go and a woman riding a horse on the beach with a horse float to bring the animal in.

Even outside of level 4 lockdown, there are signs in place that horses are not allowed on the beach.

"It's getting quite toey out here at the moment. With all the traffic out here, it's quite frustrating," he said.

"There's a lot of daytrippers. Yesterday when I went for my little ride, there were cars with five people and another with two people, and the day before when I was exercising there were two carloads arriving together.

"My neighbour is a keen fisherman and he's staying home, but people drove here to fish off the wharf."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said New Zealand Police thanked the majority of the community for doing the right thing under level 4 restrictions, despite a few incidents over the weekend.

"For the safety of our communities, it is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the restrictions in place.

"That means exercise should be in your neighbourhood only and any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted.

"That includes, but is not limited to, activities such as surfing, snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

"Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you immediately put others in danger."

Police will be taking an education-first approach to the restrictions, however quick and decisive enforcement action will be taken where necessary.

"Don't be the person who sparks an emergency call-out, when you shouldn't be out in the first place."

Since alert level 4 came into place and, as of Sunday, 23 people had been charged with a total of 27 offences nationwide.

- Police received a total of 4487 105-online breach notifications.

- Some 3611 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line, 71 per cent requests for information and 29 per cent to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

As of 5pm on August 21, Police had issued 174 infringements nationwide, an increase of 104 infringements from the previous day.

- Information supplied by New Zealand Police