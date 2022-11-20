Wild weather has caused flooding and a massive slip in the North Island's Kaimai range. Video / Nick Drysdale

A huge slip has been caught on video by motorists travelling over the Kaimai Range.

The slip was reported to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on Sunday afternoon and created long delays for travellers on State Highway 29.

The road was down to one lane and reopened around midnight after contractors cleared the slip.

Video from a motorist showed the moment they approached the slip as massive amounts of material flowed down onto the highway just in front of their vehicle.

A woman was heard saying “watch out.... oh my God” as the slip rushed towards them.

The stretch of road has been under the spotlight recently after a large pothole punctured the tyres of various vehicles last month.

Humid conditions brought thunderstorms to many areas of the North Island over the weekend, producing localised heavy rain and hail.

An Aongatete woman was left with a shattered glasshouse and a broken kitchen window after a small “tornado” hit her property just before 11am on Sunday.

Karyn Taylor’s 16-year-old daughter Gina looked out the window, noticing “leaves swirling above the trees”.

“We saw a tornado and just ran into the bedroom and got down on the ground away from the window,” Taylor said.

