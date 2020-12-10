Wastewater overflow warning for Memorial Park

The wastewater blockage was caused by a large towel and fat. Photo / Tauranga City Council

People are warned to stay out of the water at Memorial Park and surrounding areas due to a wastewater overflow on 6th Ave in Tauranga yesterday.

Tauranga City Council said signage had been placed along the water's edge to warn the community of the potential risk.

The wastewater blockage, caused by a large towel and fat, resulted in sewage overflowing into the stormwater network and consequently the harbour.

The council have cleared the blockage and cleaned the overflow site and initial water quality samples showed elevated levels of bacteria. Additional testing is being undertaken with results expected next week.

The warning signs will be removed once the tests confirm the water poses no health risk.

Until then people are urged to stay out of the water.