Wastewater overflow impacts Pāpāmoa stream

Water quality sampling will be undertaken today at Wairakei Stream. Photo / File

A wastewater overflow has occurred in Pāpāmoa.

The overflow happened at a Dickson Rd address yesterday, Tauranga City Council said via a statement.

"At this stage the cause appears to be a blockage caused by tree roots. This will have impacted the Wairakei Stream at Parton Rd," the council said.

Council contractors were onsite removing the blockage and cleaning the site yesterday.

Signage will be placed along the walkway in the Wairakei Reserve at access points into areas of the reserve that have been impacted.



