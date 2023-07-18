Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Warrant of Fitness: More than half of vehicles inspected over five years have failed at least once

Maryana Garcia
By
6 mins to read
Mechanic Mark Harman says a lot of people don't know what to look for with regard to their cars. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mechanic Mark Harman says a lot of people don't know what to look for with regard to their cars. Photo / Alex Cairns

More than half of vehicles inspected over the past five years failed New Zealand’s Warrant of Fitness tests, with new data showing lights, tyres and steering and suspension are the most common fault areas.

Mechanics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times