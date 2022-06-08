The fully submerged boat at Tanners Point, left, and the floating trampoline on Lake Rotorua. Photos / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Boaties are being warned to check their vessels regularly after a boat sunk in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said the boat sunk on Saturday after it filled with water from the heavy rain last week.

The council received a call from a local resident around 10.30am.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council salvaged the boat using the boat barge crane. Photo / Supplied

There was no fuel on board the 8.5m-long vessel.

Peters said the owner was informed that same day that a salvage needed to be arranged, but nothing was done as the owner didn't have the resources.

The regional council maritime team intervened and started the salvage process on Tuesday using the boat barge crane.

The boat was re-floated on Wednesday.

The fully submerged boat at Tanners Point. Photo / Supplied

"This is a reminder that all vessels must be maintained and checked regularly, especially before weather events," Peters said.

Meanwhile, the council also reminded people to tie trampolines down in case of bad weather after one was salvaged from Lake Rotorua.

The council said their harbourmaster team were out on Lake Rotorua recently and managed to land the bouncy tramp.

The floating tramp salvaged from Lake Rotorua. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

"Great reminder to tie your trampoline down before the wild weather sets in this winter," the council said.