Waka festival in Bay of Plenty, Te Hau Kōmaru, first of its kind in Aotearoa

Te Hau Kōmaru will run for four days. Photo / George Novak

A national waka hourua festival is helping to bring voyaging traditions "back to life" in Tauranga.

Crowds gathered at the Tauranga Bridge Marina yesterday to mark the start of the four-day festival Te Hau Kōmaru, as a group of waka hourua paddled into shore.

Voyagers attending the festival came from Kāwhia, Picton, Porirua, Napier, Auckland and Gisborne.

Frank Kawe (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Kahungunu), who captained the Hinemoana canoe from Gisborne to Tauranga, said the event helped bring together New Zealand voyaging communities.

"And also using the opportunity to share mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) pertaining to voyaging traditions of our ancestors and our modern practices around our canoes. It's an opportunity to showcase that to the public," he said.

Kawe, who had been sailing for the past 24 years, was thrilled with the greeting on arrival.

People from across the country came to attend Te Hau Kōmaru. Photo / George Novak

"It was a really awesome sight to see our local whānau coming out on the various waka - particularly the Takitimu waka, which is our local waka taua, fully crewed up with guys.

"They all came out and honoured us with their waka. Finally, coming in to the marina itself and seeing all the people there - it was really quite awesome to see the interest."

The festival is the first of its kind. Photo / George Novak

He hoped the festival would help revitalise waka traditions in the region.

"The canoe narrative runs deep through all tribes, so to have it here and to bring it back to life is pretty awesome."

Jack Thatcher, who was leading the Tauranga event, said in a written statement iwi and hapu of the area were excited to host an event that celebrated the voyaging legacy of their ancestors.

More than 1000 students were expected to attend the workshops in the first two days of the festival, he said.

"It's going to be a mighty visit for them with waka hourua tours, star dome experience, sailing small waka, learning the star compass, maramataka and sailing knots."

Crowds gathered as the voyagers made their way into the Tauranga Bridge Marina. Photo / George Novak

"Te Hau Kōmaru means the wind in the sails, and we hope Tauranga will be able to add its energy to keep this kaupapa thriving."

A pōwhiri was held at Whareroa Mare yesterday to welcome the voyagers.

On Saturday, Te Hau Kōmaru will host a full public open day with IA Maori Music performing live.

Public interactive events would be held today and tomorrow at Tauranga Bridge Marina. The festival runs until Sunday and more information can be found online.