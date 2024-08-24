Since its permanent GP finished with the practice three weeks ago, the centre has had in-person locum GPs, supported by its virtual GP service, providing patient care, Tucker said.

Advanced clinicians – including a nurse practitioner and a prescribing nurse – were also on-site to support its nursing team, he said.

Tucker said wait times for routine GP appointments could be three to four weeks, however, urgent appointments were available each day.

Recruitment activities included regular advertisements and specialist recruitment consultants “to attract the right candidates”, he said.

Tucker said the two vacancies could be “filled by GPs, nurse practitioners or enhanced care paramedics”.

“We have had strong interest from GPs and enhanced care paramedics to work in Waihī and are hoping to be able to secure permanent staff soon. There is a nationwide shortage of GPs and this makes recruitment more challenging.”

Tucker said the centre could meet the health needs of its patients by using a locum workforce, however, “there are significant advantages to having permanent staff and this is what we are focused on”.

Tucker said the practice had just over 4000 registered patients and was not accepting new patients.

Tucker said after-hours care was provided by Ka Ora Telecare - a service funded by Te Whatu Ora to provide after-hours healthcare in rural communities. This service was used by all practices in the Waihī and Waihī Beach area.

Hauraki District Council Mayor Toby Adams said: “It’s not just Waihī - I hear of similar stories in Paeroa, not so much in Ngātea ... that people are struggling to get into the doctor’s.

“I think it’s the same across every sort of rural, provincial town of New Zealand … and trying to get them to come and work for these small practices is getting more and more challenging.”

‘Increasing’ reliance on locums rurally

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director and Tauranga GP Dr Luke Bradford said Bay of Plenty rural practices were struggling with doctor numbers. The Eastern Bay had also struggled for a long time with recruitment.

Bradford said there was an “increasing reliance on locums rurally”.

“In many instances, even these cannot be found so practices are running with insufficient GPs.

“This leads to exhaustion in the remaining clinicians and a spiral where we see them leave due to the demands on them.”

Bradford said there was also the issue of affordability of locums, as smaller, rural practices would struggle to fund them.

In some instances, practices were using remote locums only to provide telehealth, he said.

In his view, the nationwide GP shortage could be attributed to workloads, a “lack of exposure” to the speciality through medical school and not having it “valued and remunerated” in the same way as other medical specialities.

“GPs are on the frontline of healthcare and hold the health system together – but to do that, and to be more available to patients – many are having to work weekends and evenings to complete their non-contact clinical work.”

The Rotorua Daily Post reported in March a Rotorua GP was working between six and 12 hours on her evenings and weekends to do non-clinical work.

Bradford said in his view: “Being a GP is an incredibly rewarding job and we are privileged to provide the care that we do in our communities, we just need to change the conditions”.

Waihī Family Doctors practice manager Raewyn Norman said it had four permanent GPs and was not using locums.

Norman said the practice was “carefully” accepting new patient enrolments as people left, targeting people who live in Waihī who had not been able to register locally.

