Tucker said the two vacancies could be “filled by GPs, nurse practitioners or enhanced care paramedics”.
“We have had strong interest from GPs and enhanced care paramedics to work in Waihī and are hoping to be able to secure permanent staff soon. There is a nationwide shortage of GPs and this makes recruitment more challenging.”
Tucker said the centre could meet the health needs of its patients by using a locum workforce, however, “there are significant advantages to having permanent staff and this is what we are focused on”.
Tucker said the practice had just over 4000 registered patients and was not accepting new patients.
Tucker said after-hours care was provided by Ka Ora Telecare - a service funded by Te Whatu Ora to provide after-hours healthcare in rural communities. This service was used by all practices in the Waihī and Waihī Beach area.
Hauraki District Council Mayor Toby Adams said: “It’s not just Waihī - I hear of similar stories in Paeroa, not so much in Ngātea ... that people are struggling to get into the doctor’s.
“I think it’s the same across every sort of rural, provincial town of New Zealand … and trying to get them to come and work for these small practices is getting more and more challenging.”
‘Increasing’ reliance on locums rurally
The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director and Tauranga GP Dr Luke Bradford said Bay of Plenty rural practices were struggling with doctor numbers. The Eastern Bay had also struggled for a long time with recruitment.
Bradford said there was an “increasing reliance on locums rurally”.
“In many instances, even these cannot be found so practices are running with insufficient GPs.
“This leads to exhaustion in the remaining clinicians and a spiral where we see them leave due to the demands on them.”
Bradford said there was also the issue of affordability of locums, as smaller, rural practices would struggle to fund them.
In some instances, practices were using remote locums only to provide telehealth, he said.
In his view, the nationwide GP shortage could be attributed to workloads, a “lack of exposure” to the speciality through medical school and not having it “valued and remunerated” in the same way as other medical specialities.
“GPs are on the frontline of healthcare and hold the health system together – but to do that, and to be more available to patients – many are having to work weekends and evenings to complete their non-contact clinical work.”