A section of State Highway 2 south of Waihī is closed after a crash this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on SH2 near George St about 10.45am, police said in a statement.

“One person is in a moderate to serious condition, and one person is in a moderate condition.

“The road is blocked, and diversions are in place.”

Motorists are asked to take the alternate route.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash had closed SH2 at Coronation Bridge between Gilmour St and Heath Rd.



