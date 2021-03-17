Waihi-Coromandel Police Report for 16 March

Last week in the Coromandel area there were six people arrested for breach of bail and warrants to arrest. A search warrant was executed, a rock met a windscreen, light-fingered crooks were active and the spectre of family harm reared its ugly head again.

Monday 8 March

Police executed a search warrant at a Kensington Rd address in relation to the robbery of Waihi Super Liquor that occurred on February 26. A suspect was arrested and police are investigating further lines of inquiry to identify the second offender.

A Waihi man was arrested for wilful damage and threatening behaviour after a heated family harm incident at BP Connect. He allegedly threatened to assault a woman and threw a rock at a vehicle windscreen smashing it.

A Waihi woman was arrested for burglary at a Walker St address. She is alleged to have stolen a TV, bedsheets and towels belonging to Katikati Motel the day prior. Her actions were caught on CCTV and witnesses assisted police to identify her. She also had a warrant to arrest for failing to appear on a historic theft charge. She is alleged to have stolen fruit and veges to the value of $150 from a roadside stall at Bridgman Lane. She has been remanded in custody.

Thursday 11 March

A Whitianga man was arrested and charged at Whitianga Police Station for injuring with intent in relation to a historical family harm incident that occurred at Rosehill, Auckland on January 3. He allegedly punched and kicked a female victim in the head multiple times after a heated argument. He will be appearing in court soon.

Saturday 13 March

A Whangamata man was arrested at Widdison St for refusing to accompany an officer after a failed alcohol breath screening test. He will be appearing in court soon.

Sunday 14 February

A Bowentown man was arrested for assault in relation to a family harm incident at a Seaforth Rd address. Two men sustained serious injuries and both were hospitalised. Police are investigating the incident to determine whether charges will be laid.

Road policing message

Last weekend was a shocker on Waikato and Bay of Plenty Roads, with a total of four serious crashes. Three were in the Waikato District. Crashes in Athenree and Te Rapa resulted in two fatalities. Another person critical from a Matamata crash and another fatality at Whakatāne. It's too early to say what caused these crashes but motorists can do a lot to prevent them. Slow down and drive to the conditions, always wear your seat belt, don't drink and drive and stay off your cell phone. Follow these simple road rules and you've dramatically improved your chances of survival.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamata police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.