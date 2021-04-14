Waihi Beach father denies attempting to murder severely burnt son

Ihau Nigel Tawhiti, 60, pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in Tauranga High Court on April 14. Photo / File

Ihau Nigel Tawhiti, 60, pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in Tauranga High Court on April 14. Photo / File

A Waihi Beach father has denied attempting to murder his 28-year-old son who suffered severe burns to 70 per cent of his body.

Ihau Nigel Tawhiti, 60, who appeared in the Tauranga High Court today via an audiovisual link, pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Tawhiti's denial to attempting to murder 28-year-old Leroy Tawhiti on March 14 at the defendant's home in Seaforth Rd, Waihi Beach, was entered by his lawyer Kerry Tustin.

The victim suffered burns to 70 per cent of his body, the court heard.

Police earlier reported that Tawhiti Jnr was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition following the alleged assault.

Justice Graham Lang told Tustin that the case appeared "relatively straight forward" in terms of the trial process according to the police summary of facts.

Tustin agreed and said no bail application would be made at this time,

Justice Lang set a jury trial to begin in the Rotorua High Court on December 6.

If the trial could not proceed on that date the matter would be adjourned to March 7, 2022, Justice Lang said.

He further remanded Tawhiti Snr in custody to next appear on June 16 for a case review hearing.