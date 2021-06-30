Waihi Beach designer aligns with skating team

Stephanie Saxton has designed the uniforms for Black Ice synchronized ice skating team. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

The national synchronised ice skating team is looking great in their new training uniforms thanks to Waihi Beach fashion designer Stephanie Saxton.

The founder of local clothing brand Saltysea is beaming to see her designs come to life on such a grand scale.

''Aligning Saltysea with a team like this and supporting the team has been amazing. It's quite humbling and it's not something I have really expected either.''

Stephanie, who runs run the clothing, gift and homewares store The Salty Collective on Wilson Rd, says before Covid-19 the team got their training uniforms through an overseas activewear company.

Stephanie Saxton outside The Saltysea Collective.

''But because of the impacts of Covid-19, they decided they wanted to work with and support a New Zealand owned company with ethical, conscious and sustainable practices at the heart of their brand, so they reached out to me at Saltysea.''

She describes the uniforms as everything she'd want for herself in activewear — stretchy, durable, high waisted with a band, tapered at the ankle, warm but breathable, flattering and curve-hugging.

Saltysea brand can be seen on the Black Ice training uniforms. Photo / Travis Gamble

Stephanie set up The Salty Collective online four years ago. She tested the waters with a pop-up shop and a year later set up the shop on Wilson Rd.

''It all happened so organically, I think it was all meant to be.''

Stephanie started her career in design with no formal fashion background. She just had a love for comfortable clothing coupled with an active lifestyle in Canada.

Sports played a massive role in her upbringing, namely volleyball, soccer, basketball, dirt biking and snowboarding, which she still does.

Stephanie has a wonderful love story to tell. In high school she thought her future would be basketball after being a feeder for a university team looking to recruit her. But she met Kiwi Buddy Harwood and the rest is history.

''I dropped it all, I have no regrets.

''Buddy and I spent one week together then I booked a one-way ticket to New Zealand. My parents were horrified but after their first visit here, they stopped asking when I was coming home. They can see why I love it.''

The Salty Collective is mixture of Stephanie's collections and partnerships with other brands who align with her sustainable and ethical beliefs.

Stephanie Saxton partners with other brands who align with her sustainable and ethical beliefs.

She has always wanted to work for herself.

''I love the lifestyle it offers. If you want to make money, you hustle. If you want to go surfing, go surfing.''

Stephanie has added another feather to her fashion cap with new clothing line Slowly Golden.

Saltysea and Slowly Golden knitwear are opposites, she says. Saltysea is swim and activewear which ''reflects the Kiwi lifestyle and empowers women''.

''Saltysea is all about encouraging and inspiring, it's high energy and Slowly Golden is more about slowing down and appreciating the little moments. It is kind of transitional, like my life at the moment — appreciating where you are now.''