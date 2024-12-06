They include Welcome Bay Vet Clinic, where an official handover of a Christmas tradition stretching back two decades has happened.
This year The Hits, the Weekend Sun and Tremains Real Estate have teamed up to make 2024′s lights trail better than ever before.
Participating addresses are spread from Waihī to Lower Kaimai to Paengaroa, and the homes will be lit up each evening from 8pm to 11am until December 17, when voting closes.
New owners of Welcome Bay Vet Clinic, Dr Hannah Bain and vet nurse Sarah Wilson, are determined to maintain the animal-centric light decorations that have been iconic in the community for the last two decades.
“That’s the main thing people ask about when they find out the business is changing hands,” said Bain. “Every single friend, family and client has immediately checked that we’ll still be doing the annual [Christmas light] display.”
Former owner Dr John Drummond said his first attempt about 20 years ago at constructing a dog pulling a cat on a sleigh, from aluminium rods and fairy lights, failed horribly.
“It was a mess,” said Drummond, who began the vet clinic light display for his community.
He said Tremains would host two special evening events in Christmas light hotspots with sausage sizzles, spot prizes, games and fun for the kids.
These would be held at Matepu Reserve in the Lakes on December 12 and in Pāpāmoa East’s Wairakei Avenue on December 13. Both events would run from 8pm-9.45pm.
He encouraged everyone to come along to an event or see the lights another night.
People can vote for their favourite home until December 17. The trail winner will be announced on December 18.
People’s Choice awards will offer prizes for first, second and third place and Bethlehem Town Centre has donated prizes for light trail participants to win.
You can find the list of participating homes below as well as in the Weekend Sun, the Bay of Plenty Times and on The Hits website - where you can also download a list of addresses, find them on a map and vote for your favourites.