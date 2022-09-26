Damage to the front of Bay Radiology in Fashion Island this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

A car crashed into two shops at a Pāpāmoa shopping centre this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Gravatt Rd about 9.30am.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said there was significant damage to the front of Bay Radiology at Fashion Island Shopping Centre.

The car has also gone through the interior wall into the neighbouring shop, Plum Organics.

The vehicle was still in the building.

Postie Papamoa manager Jessica Gregory said she initially thought the noise was "thunder".

She went outside and saw a car had gone into the Plum Organics store and went to see if everyone was okay.

"I noticed that there was an older lady in the car and that there was some gentleman trying to help her so it wouldn't keep moving which I thought was a good idea."

"I'm just glad no one was hurt."

Salvation Army store volunteer, Karen Peters, said she heard a "loud bang" which "sounded like a truck".

"We looked outside … and then somebody noticed that they'd gone through the shop window. That's all we saw."

There was no information available on any injuries at this stage, however, ambulance services were alerted, the police spokeswoman said.

