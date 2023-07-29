Ni-Vanuatu residents of Bay of Plenty and RSE workers are ready to celebrate this Sunday. Photo / Gilbert Toko

People from across New Zealand are travelling to Tauranga as the Bay of Plenty region’s Vanuatu community puts on its biggest celebration of the nation’s Independence Day on Sunday.

Vanuatu established independence from the former British and French colonial powers on July 30, 1980.

Gilbert Toko looks after RSE workers from Vanuatu and is part of the organising committee alongside Ni-Vanuatu (people from Vanuatu) residents in the Bay.

He said their grandparents, parents and community leaders struggled to be heard until they gained independence and had their own money, hospitals and government — finally feeling free to be heard.

“In a way, the British and French governments showed us a way to be able to look after ourselves and they still assist us in things like if Vanuatu has a cyclone, [to] build the new buildings.”

Joseph Toara is also on the committee and said the celebrations were almost a thank you to the countries for giving them freedom.

Toara said Ni-Vanuatu were also coming from Auckland, Wellington and the South Island for the event.

“We are so looking forward to the celebrations this weekend as it is based here and more central for everyone around New Zealand to travel to us in the Bay.”

He said the day was not just about raising the Vanuatu flag to commemorate the independence of its people, it was also about unity and having a range of different community groups join in.

“It is so important that New Zealand understand this history and to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions these countries have made in terms of the sacrifices on resources.”

Toara said almost $7000 had been collected and was being put towards preparations for the day.

“Residents working alongside our RSE workers to host the event and the Vanuatu community becoming more organised and more visible in Aotearoa NZ is a goal achieved, one step at a time.”

There were also plans to seek approval from the Ministry of Pacific Peoples for an official Vanuatu language week in November.

Toara said a Solomon Islands group and other cultural groups would be performing on the day, with a parade of culture and food.

“We are trying to be seen and heard in the communities around us. We feel we need to share more of our values and culture as well as giving us a sense of belonging away from home.”

The event will be held at the Pāpāmoa Sports and Recreation Centre.