Valentine's Day: Busy florists and creative proposals in Tauranga

Blooms on Cameron's Katie Morris (left) and Delwyn Nicol prepare for the Valentine's Day rush. Photo / George Novak

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and for one Tauranga couple it is sure to be a day they never forget.

Earlier this week Blossom's Boutique owner Julie Clague listed a 'love seat' for sale on Facebook.

The giant heart-shaped seat, listed for $250, was quickly scooped up by a man with decidedly romantic intentions.

"He bought it for Valentine's Day and the future wedding," Clague said.

"He's going to set it up to surprise his girlfriend and ask her to marry him which is really lovely. That's what we wanted it for so we're really pleased.

"I think he plans to use it in the wedding as well, I'm really happy for them."

A love seat has been bought by a Tauranga man who plans to use it in a marriage proposal. Photo / Supplied

She said they designed the seat themselves and then had it made in Bali.

"It was just so pretty and so lovely, you can hand it down through generations, have it in your back garden for children and grandchildren to play with.

"It's made of wicker and willow. I loved it so much, I wanted to put it in the shop but it was too big so we put it on the front lawn and it sold. I have another two coming."

Meanwhile, florists have been busy in the lead-up to Valentine's Day, although not as busy as when it falls on a weekday.

Blooms on Cameron owner Katie Morris said there were lots of orders coming through.

"They do say Sunday is a bit quieter but it's still looking good at the moment," she said.

Blooms on Cameron's Delwyn Nicol (left) and Katie Morris with some of their Valentine's Day options. Photo / George Novak

"Mother's Day is usually our busiest time of year but Valentine's Day is usually second so we're expecting a busy weekend."

She said traditionally roses were the favourite but many went for bouquets and other items as well.

"There are a lot of men who come in but we do get ladies buying them for their partners as well.

"It's lovely to be part of, we have a lot of fun in the shop during times like this. I have about six staff on for it so it makes it a good day.

"We've got a few new and different items we've brought in for Valentine's Day but generally it's the rose bouquets that are most popular."

Cherrywood Florist's Rebecca Prosser said this week had been slightly busier than usual with a lot of orders coming in online.

"Lots of last-minute orders always come through closer to Valentine's Day," she said.

"We mainly sell red roses but also lots of mixed bouquets and gift baskets. It has a huge effect being on a Sunday, we have ordered a third of what we would usually have. Valentine's is usually one of the busiest days of the year aside from Mother's Day which is the biggest."