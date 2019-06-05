Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Usain Bolt study: 'Stretching before exercise is one of the worst things you can do as part of warm-up'

Adyn Ogle
By
8 mins to read
Usain Bolt of Jamaica does his trademark lightning bolt after winning the gold in the final of the 200m during the 2012 London Olympics. Photo / File

Usain Bolt of Jamaica does his trademark lightning bolt after winning the gold in the final of the 200m during the 2012 London Olympics. Photo / File

Hold off on those static, pre-game stretches learned at high school before leaping into sports this weekend - they may be a significant factor in the next-day hobble. Adyn Ogle talks to Dr Kim

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times