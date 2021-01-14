US expats in Bay of Plenty backing Donald Trump's impeachment but fear fallout

Key points:

US expatriates fear the violence that might come if Trump's impeachment is confirmed by the Senate, but are crossing their fingers the vote goes that way for the good of the country.

Donald Trump has become the first American President to be impeached twice after the US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach him for "incitement of insurrection".

It is the most bipartisan impeachment in US history, with 10 members of Trump's own party turning against him to vote in favour of impeachment.

The historic moment comes a week after Trump encouraged loyalists to "fight like hell" against election results, prompting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

During debate on the articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to "search their souls" ahead of the historic afternoon vote.

Trump "must go," Pelosi said. "He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love."

Rotorua's Mead Norton said he hoped the politicians who supported Trump's endeavour to stop the counting of votes would be penalised.

"I think it will cause more riots but it will also prevent him from ever being able to head another office."

Norton said it would strip Trump of his perks, stop him from running for President again in 2024, and prevent any influence on the Republican Party in the future.

Tauranga's Colorado-born Sydnee Gould, who has lived abroad for most of Trump's term, said it was "definitely important" to impeach him.

"Not necessarily to get him out of office any sooner ... but just so that he doesn't have the opportunity to run again."

However, it was making her nervous for the inauguration of Joe Biden next week and she said the delay in coming to a conclusion was good for the safety of everyone.

Her family are still in the United States, and while she was not concerned about their safety right now, she was worried about "the future that they have".

Rotorua's Lyss Abbott said the second impeachment was a glimmer of hope in a future where Trump would hopefully not have power again.

"I think they really mucked up the first one, to be honest.

"If they can pass the impeachment, all they need is 51 votes to bar him from ever running for office again."

Her family still live in the States and Abbott said her sister who lived in Massachusetts felt safer because the state was more liberal.

However, her sister in North Carolina was unsure if attacks would happen in the city.

"My brain tells me, don't worry, it's not going to get bad, but I can't help but feel anxious."

Californian Marguerite Martinet, who is in the Bay of Plenty on a working visa, said although a successful impeachment would strip Trump of his pension and benefits, she fears the damage has already been done.

"His supporters feel emboldened and will continue to be a danger, even after he's gone."

She hoped it would ease the transition to the Biden Administration.

