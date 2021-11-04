Urgent repairs needed after tomo found in SH2, Bay of Plenty

Delays of five to 10 minutes should be expected. Photo / NZME

Urgent road repairs are being carried out to address a tomo that has formed on a busy section of State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced today that contractors will be carrying out the repairs this afternoon and warned that motorists in the Otamarakau area may need to allow for delays.

The agency stated in a release that a tomo had formed in the westbound lane on the Waitahanui Stream Bridge between Waitahanui Lane and Otamarakau Valley Rd.

Due to site width constraints, intermittent closures will be needed between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

A tomo is a shaft formed by water, limestone for volcanic rock and is sometimes referred to as a sinkhole.

More information can be found on the agency's website.