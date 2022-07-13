Graeme Thomson and Peter Allsop at Dave Hume Pools. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Dave Hume Pool Trust is one stroke closer to being open 365 days a year.

The trust has confirmation of a $650,000 TECT grant, which means plans for an all-weather cover are coming along swimmingly.

Trust members have spent many hours researching facility requirements to upgrade and preserve the pools to cater for a growing population.

The grant confirmation means Western Bay of Plenty District Council can dive in and call for roof construction tenders.

Building a cover over the two pools will help increase its use for all, year round, and extend the life of the pool, says trustee Graeme Thomson.

The numbers of people using the pools will multiply greatly, he says. The last season their Splash Swim School had 130 new swimmers in the programme and the pools are also well used by the community, schools, master swimmers and Waihi Beach lifeguards.

"Putting a cover means we could be all year round and that should last us another 20 years, which is the life basically of the pool,'' says trustee and complex manager Peter Allsop."

The project also includes lining both pools with heavy-duty PVC, taking away painting maintenance.

As part of improvements, the trust would also like a bulkhead constructed at the halfway point of the main pool.

A bulkhead will be constructed in the middle of the main pool to create a lap pool and a learn-to-swim area. Funds would also go towards general upgrades and equipment and they are also proposing a non-slip surface around the pools.

Sponsors for the project will be recognised.

"When you visualise all these changes with the cover, it will look really good," Graeme says.

The trust initially received funding from council of $1,340,000.

"I think the key thing is the project is no longer subjective conversation, it's reality."

Further fundraising is required to reach their fundraising goal.

Roof work tenders go out in July and decisions will be made by September. The pool is closed for the cooler months and opens on September 3. Roof construction is expected to be completed about winter next year.



Dave Hume Pools project

●Construct an all-weather cover for both pools

●A bulkhead creating two spaces

● Non-slip pedestrian floors

●Stormwater drainage

●Entrance/exit doors

●Power upgrade/lighting