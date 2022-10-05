The University of Waikato Tauranga campus. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than 50 university union members in Tauranga are expected to walk off the job this afternoon, pushing for a pay rise to match the rising cost of living.

They are part of the nationwide strike action taking place across the country involving members from Aotearoa's eight universities.

Tertiary Education Union (TEU) organiser Lois France confirmed that 51 staff members at the University of Waikato Tauranga campus would be striking.

TEU members, along with colleagues from PSA and E Tū, have voted overwhelmingly to strike at all eight universities.

The unions are claiming an 8 per cent pay increase to match the rising cost of living.

University of Waikato senior lecturer in psychology Rebecca Sargisson was one of the 51 union members striking in Tauranga today.

She told the Bay of Plenty Times there was a "lot of anger and disappointment" among members who worked on the campus.

"A lot of people are just so angry now that we have gotten to this stage we have to strike to get any action at all," she said.

"We are trying to get some recognition for our hard work - and trying to make ends meet."

"We just feel it's time for the university to step and give us a pay rise that is keeping pace with the Consumer Price Index."

She said staff had not any "any decent pay rises" in recent years and during the pandemic were "bearing the brunt of lots of extra work with little recognition".

"It's been a pretty tough working environment with Covid and having to quickly move to online teaching and flexi-delivery mode. Staff have been working extremely hard and above and beyond what we would normally have had to do."

She said recently she had seen a "number of colleagues" leave the university system finding jobs elsewhere, resulting in current staff taking on "more and more work".

"They haven't been replacing so our staff numbers are dropping."

University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor, professor Alister Jones acknowledged the past few years had been challenging for staff and students.

He said the pandemic had presented a "completely new situation for tertiary education" and the university had taken all measures possible "to pay staff fairly and maintain appropriate working conditions".

The university had been "proactive" in providing support for staff through the pandemic with wellbeing days and resources, support for staff transitioning to online delivery and increased flexible work arrangements.

Asked to respond to comments around staffing shortages, Jones said the university continued to resource programmes where there was "significant demand from students".

Areas that had experienced reductions in staffing numbers had also seen a decrease in international student numbers, he said.

Tauranga union members would be picketing outside the Durham St campus from 1pm until 5pm. In Hamilton, university union members were set to march and picket from 1pm onwards.