Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ukraine-Russia war helps fuel rising petrol, diesel prices in Bay of Plenty

7 minutes to read
Yolima Monterrosa says wage increases do not meet the rising cost of petrol and inflation on other products.

Yolima Monterrosa says wage increases do not meet the rising cost of petrol and inflation on other products.

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

The Ukraine war and economic sanctions on Russia are expected to drive up already high petrol prices, creating a "scary" time for motorists.

Petrol stations around Bay of Plenty were this week advertising 91 between

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.