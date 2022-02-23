Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

How Port of Tauranga and Ports of Auckland are faring against ports in Australia

6 minutes to read
Port of Tauranga is in its peak export season at the moment. Photo / NZME

Port of Tauranga is in its peak export season at the moment. Photo / NZME

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Skyrocketing shipping costs that have jumped by up to 350 per cent in two years have not dampened demand for imported goods as New Zealand and Australian ports deal with rising container volumes.

But the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.