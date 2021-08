Two people have been seriously injured. Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured following a motor vehicle crash in Minginui.

Police say they were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Minginui Rd at 7pm on Wednesday.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Minginui is a located near the Whirinaki Forest Park in inland Bay of Plenty, south of Murupara and northeast of Taupō.