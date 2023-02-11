Voyager 2022 media awards
Two people dead after SH35 crash near Ōpōtiki

Police were alerted to the crash at about 3.40pm on Saturday. Photo / File

Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35.

The crash happened north of Ōpōtiki near Opape Rd and was discovered about 3.40pm on Saturday when a passer-by saw that a vehicle had gone down the bank.

Emergency services responded to the crash after the passer-by reported the incident to police.

In a statement, Police confirmed at 8.20pm on Saturday that two people had died.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, and motorists in the area should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

More information will be released when it becomes available.


