Two men arrested after firearms incident in Welcome Bay

The two men have been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

The two men have been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

Two men were arrested yesterday after a firearm was allegedly presented and threats made at a residential address in Welcome Bay.

A police media statement said officers were called to the address about 2.50pm yesterday.

The alleged offender left the property in a vehicle. It was located abandoned nearby a short time later, and the two occupants were found in the vicinity of the vehicle," the statement said.

The incident is believed to be connected to a matter yesterday morning, in which one man sustained a minor wrist injury during an altercation, during which a firearm was also allegedly discharged.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation today while we worked in the area," the statement said.

The two men have been taken into custody and charges are being considered.